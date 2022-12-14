Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD
Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Matthews works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Matthews' Office Locations
-
1
USMD Las Colinas Clinic6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 350, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 556-1616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matthews?
Dr. Matthews is a caring doctor who always makes time. During the visits, he really makes you feel that you have been heard and has been spot on with respect to all advise given.
About Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1588607030
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Med Ctr
- Dgmc Travis Afb
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matthews works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matthews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matthews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.