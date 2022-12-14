Overview of Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD

Dr. Edwin Matthews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Matthews works at USMD Las Colinas Clinic in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.