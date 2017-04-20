See All Plastic Surgeons in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD

Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Moreano works at MOREANO PLASTIC SURGERY,P.C. in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moreano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moreano Plsatic Surgery
    3755 91st St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 478-2852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Apr 20, 2017
he is a good doctor. I had a liposuction with fat transfer to my butt and I very happy with results. My body looks great. He did a good job. I would definitely recommend him to everybody
Sara — Apr 20, 2017
About Dr. Edwin Moreano, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1568415172
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • McCollough Pls
Residency
  • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Medical Education
  • SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
Undergraduate School
  • Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
