Dr. Edwin Page, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Page, MD
Dr. Edwin Page, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, GA. They completed their residency with University Of Al Hospital
Dr. Page works at
Dr. Page's Office Locations
Hughston Medical Group - Ear, Nose, and Throat1900 10th Ave Ste 211, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 507-2307Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Page and the staff from the front desk throughout my visit was very professional and knowledgeable. My mom and I enjoyed it
About Dr. Edwin Page, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Internship In General Surgery, University Of Alabama At Birmingham
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
