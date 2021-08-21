Dr. Edwin Pan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Pan, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Pan, MD
Dr. Edwin Pan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Pan's Office Locations
Edwin Pan, M.d. PC153 Stevens Ave Ste 2, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 668-5585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr. Pan is always pleasant. He is informative and knowledgeable in his field. When talking with Dr. Pan you feel better and at peace with whatever procedure you will be doing. Dr. Pan delivered two of my children and has been my Gyn for over 20yrs.
About Dr. Edwin Pan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1467463851
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
Dr. Pan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pan has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pan speaks Chinese.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pan.
