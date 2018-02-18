Dr. Edwin Peguero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peguero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Clinical Neurophysiologists
- FL
- Tampa
- Dr. Edwin Peguero, MD
Dr. Edwin Peguero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edwin Peguero, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Hospital de Damas|James A Haley Vet Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center
Dr. Peguero works at
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 692-4122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anosmia
- View other providers who treat Anterior Horn Disease
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Dysreflexia
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Palsy
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Febrile Convulsion
- View other providers who treat Fever-Induced Seizure
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Loss of Taste
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Optic Neuritis
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Post-Concussion Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rasmussen's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Infections
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Tuberous Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peguero?
Dr . Peguero has been my Dr for 3 years now and he is the best Dr I've ever seen. He is so compassionate and does everything he can to help. He researches for me and tries to figure things out to help me. I'm very thankful for him and I would recommend him to anyone who needs a neurologist. Moffitt has an amazing Dr. in him.
About Dr. Edwin Peguero, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- Male
- 1972569291
Education & Certifications
- Hospital de Damas|James A Haley Vet Hospital|Vanderbilt University Med Center
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peguero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peguero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peguero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peguero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peguero works at
Dr. Peguero has seen patients for Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peguero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Peguero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peguero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peguero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peguero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.