Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD
Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez's Office Locations
-
1
Edwin Ramirez, MD1700 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 278-0190
-
2
Edwin Ramirez, MD1801 Solar Dr Ste 251, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 278-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Highly recommend Dr. Ramirez and staff.
About Dr. Edwin Ramirez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558683920
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.