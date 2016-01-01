Dr. Edwin Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Robinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Robinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth Uni and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Robinson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Primary Care - Glen Forest1800 Glenside Dr Ste 103, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6927Monday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday11:00am - 7:30pmWednesday11:00am - 7:30pmThursday11:00am - 7:30pmFriday9:00am - 7:30pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Commonwealth Primary Care - Ridgefield2200 Pump Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 455-9812Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
About Dr. Edwin Robinson, MD
- Family Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1306841564
Education & Certifications
- Lynchburg Family Practice|Lynchburg Family Practice|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine|University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- East Carolina University / Department of Family Medicine|East Carolina University / Department of Family Medicine|East Carolina University-Family Medicine|East Carolina University-Family Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Medicine|Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth Uni
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.