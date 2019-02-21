Dr. Ryan Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD
Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Ryan Jr's Office Locations
VitreoRetinal Surgery, PA1099 Helmo Ave N Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55128 Directions (651) 361-8100
Vitreo Retinal Surgery Pllc3601 W 76th St Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 929-1131
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Ryan for treatment of an unknown eye condition. I feel very fortunate to have Dr. Ryan as my doctor. I have complete trust in his knowledge and abilities. How fortunate we are to have him in Duluth. I would strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Edwin Ryan Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1093703167
Education & Certifications
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ryan Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan Jr works at
Dr. Ryan Jr has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan Jr.
