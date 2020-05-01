Overview of Dr. Edwin Smith, MD

Dr. Edwin Smith, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at SurgOne, PC in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.