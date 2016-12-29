Dr. Edwin Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Smith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edwin Smith, MD
Dr. Edwin Smith, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had read other reviews on Dr.Smith after my mother was referred to him. Most of them were negative. However, upon meeting with him, I am pleased to say that he was VERY kind. He listened intently to my mother's concerns and developed a plan of action for her. He spent a lot of time with usduring or first visit, patiently asking questions and getting informtion to better understand my Mother's concerns. He was courteous and professional. His staff was also top-notch.
About Dr. Edwin Smith, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477661411
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
