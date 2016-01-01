Overview of Dr. Edwin Stone II, MD

Dr. Edwin Stone II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital.



Dr. Stone II works at MD House Calls in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.