Dr. Edwin Teehan, MD
Dr. Edwin Teehan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Edwin P Teehan MD510 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 720-8333
Clifton Office1011 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 720-8333
Hewitt Office1900 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421 Directions (973) 720-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr Teehan removed my gall bladder many years ago. In 2010, he did an emergency apendectomy on my [then] 14 year old daughter. Good doctor. He may not be terribly charismatic but he has served my family well!
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
