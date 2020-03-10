Overview of Dr. Edwin Wilkins, MD

Dr. Edwin Wilkins, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Wilkins works at Dr. Edwin Wilkins in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.