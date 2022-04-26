See All Plastic Surgeons in Latham, NY
Dr. Edwin Williams, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (41)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edwin Williams, MD

Dr. Edwin Williams, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from School Of Medicine, State University Of New York Buffalo, New York and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Albany Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Williams works at Williams Plastic Surgery Assocs in Latham, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Williams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Williams Plastic Surgery Assocs
    1072 Troy Schenectady Rd, Latham, NY 12110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 786-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Albany Memorial Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 26, 2022
    Dr Williams is a knowledgeable precise skilled surgeon, and even has excellent bed side manner! I am thrilled with the procedure I had done with him. I would highly recommend him and his practice.
    — Apr 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Edwin Williams, MD
    About Dr. Edwin Williams, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922008887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Department Of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery University Of Illinois At Chicago
    Residency
    • State University Of New York Health Sciences Center, Syracuse New York
    Internship
    • State University New York Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • School Of Medicine, State University Of New York Buffalo, New York
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U-The New York Hosp
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Williams works at Williams Plastic Surgery Assocs in Latham, NY. View the full address on Dr. Williams’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

