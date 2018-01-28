Overview of Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD

Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Wortham works at Retina Institute of Virginia in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.