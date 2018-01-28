See All Ophthalmologists in Richmond, VA
Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD

Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Wortham works at Retina Institute of Virginia in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wortham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Institute of Virginia
    8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 135, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 644-7478
  2. 2
    8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-8040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Esotropia
Exotropia

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hyphema
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    VA — Jan 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811946668
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Sick Chldn
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Tulsa Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wortham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wortham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wortham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wortham works at Retina Institute of Virginia in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Dr. Wortham’s profile.

    Dr. Wortham has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wortham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wortham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wortham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wortham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wortham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

