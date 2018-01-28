Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wortham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD
Overview of Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD
Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Wortham's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Institute of Virginia8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 135, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 644-7478
- 2 8700 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 210, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wortham and his staff have been a breath of fresh air. Unlike so many medical offices these days, where one feels more like a number, my family and I have been treated like real people, not to mention well cared for professionally. Thanks so much!
About Dr. Edwin Wortham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1811946668
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Sick Chldn
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Tulsa Med Coll
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wortham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wortham accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wortham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wortham has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wortham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wortham speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wortham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wortham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wortham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wortham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.