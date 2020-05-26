Overview

Dr. Edwin Yau, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yau works at Icare Medical Group in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.