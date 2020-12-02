See All Urologists in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO

Urology
3.9 (11)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO

Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Illinois and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Youngstrom works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Youngstrom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield
    3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Bladder Infection
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • GEMCare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Youngstrom?

    Dec 02, 2020
    I still remember that first day when my dad got diagnosed with prostate cancer. My dad almost felt that this was the end, however I never lost hope and we seeked medical care. We were blessed to be one of Dr.Youngstrom's patients and we are extremely grateful to his care! we had the best outcomes possible and my dad feels GREAT. Also, wards CAN'T express enough our gratitude and thankfulness to his assistant Jacklyn (hope I spelled it right)!! she is the MAIN reason that made all this POSSIBLE!. She would call me regularly and follow up with me to make sure that we don't miss appointments/lab work, would follow up on the status of medications for my dad, was very flexible working around our schedule to make sure my dad gets the care he needs and more importantly she would always meet us with a smiling face full of hope after every visit. We also appreciate the clinic staff for all what they do. I wish if this box have more characters on it so I can add more and more!! THANK YOU SO MUCH
    Ali/Mr.Ahmed — Dec 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Youngstrom to family and friends

    Dr. Youngstrom's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Youngstrom

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO.

    About Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992091748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • E.W. Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, Michigan
    Residency
    Internship
    • Michigan State University, Lansing Michigan
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Illinois
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
    • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Youngstrom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Youngstrom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Youngstrom works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Youngstrom’s profile.

    Dr. Youngstrom has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youngstrom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Youngstrom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youngstrom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youngstrom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youngstrom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.