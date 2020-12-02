Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youngstrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO
Dr. Edwin Youngstrom, DO is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Illinois and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste A200, Bakersfield, CA 93301 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:45pmTuesday8:00am - 6:45pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- GEMCare
- MultiPlan
I still remember that first day when my dad got diagnosed with prostate cancer. My dad almost felt that this was the end, however I never lost hope and we seeked medical care. We were blessed to be one of Dr.Youngstrom's patients and we are extremely grateful to his care! we had the best outcomes possible and my dad feels GREAT. Also, wards CAN'T express enough our gratitude and thankfulness to his assistant Jacklyn (hope I spelled it right)!! she is the MAIN reason that made all this POSSIBLE!. She would call me regularly and follow up with me to make sure that we don't miss appointments/lab work, would follow up on the status of medications for my dad, was very flexible working around our schedule to make sure my dad gets the care he needs and more importantly she would always meet us with a smiling face full of hope after every visit. We also appreciate the clinic staff for all what they do. I wish if this box have more characters on it so I can add more and more!! THANK YOU SO MUCH
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1992091748
- E.W. Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, Michigan
- Michigan State University, Lansing Michigan
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine, Downers Grove, Illinois
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
