Dr. Edwin Yuen, MD
Overview
Dr. Edwin Yuen, MD is a Dermatologist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal, Chinese Hospital, Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and Sutter Solano Medical Center.
Dr. Yuen works at
Locations
Ocean Medical Clinics199 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112 Directions (415) 376-8096Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- California Pacific Medical Center Mission Bernal
- Chinese Hospital
- Saint Francis Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like how Dr. Yuen cares and makes me feel comfortable. He is one of the nicest doctors I know.
About Dr. Edwin Yuen, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
NPI: 1003840679
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yuen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yuen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yuen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yuen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yuen speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yuen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yuen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yuen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yuen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.