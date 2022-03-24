Overview of Dr. Edwina Skinner, MD

Dr. Edwina Skinner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They completed their residency with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center



Dr. Skinner works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.