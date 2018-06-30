Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bickley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO
Dr. Eericca Bickley, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Bickley's Office Locations
Russell A Beck MD4824 E Baseline Rd Ste 129, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 644-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Having Dr. Eericca Bickley as my OBGYN was the best experience ever. She really shows care for her patients. I love the fact that it was always her to see me on my visits. She checked on me before delivering my son and the day I was being discharged from the hospital. She is amazing and I highly recommend her. All the staff in the office are super nice as well and it's simply just a comforting environment.
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Bickley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bickley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bickley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bickley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bickley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bickley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bickley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.