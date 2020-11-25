Dr. Effie Dolores, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolores is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Effie Dolores, MD
Overview of Dr. Effie Dolores, MD
Dr. Effie Dolores, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

Dr. Dolores' Office Locations
St Joseph's Pediatrics LLC4485 Tench Rd Ste 630, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 904-5252
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolores?
I have had her as my pediatrician for a long time. I am 19 now and it still great to have her as my peditrician.
About Dr. Effie Dolores, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1396736815
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolores has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dolores accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolores has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolores. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolores.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolores, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolores appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.