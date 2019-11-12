Dr. Efkan Colpan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colpan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efkan Colpan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Efkan Colpan, MD
Dr. Efkan Colpan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA.
Dr. Colpan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Colpan's Office Locations
-
1
Lvpg Physiatry1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (610) 402-6555
-
2
Global Neurosciences Institute At Crozer - Upland1 Medical Center Blvd Ste 232, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (844) 464-6387
-
3
Princeton Pike Internal Medicine3100 Princeton Pike Bldg 3, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (844) 464-6387
-
4
Crozer-keystone At Broomall30 Lawrence Rd, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (844) 464-6387
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colpan?
GOD SENT THIS DOCTOR TO MY LIFE 11 /6 /2019 TO GIVE ME BACK THE DESIRE TO LIVE ?? HE IS AN ANGEL ?? GOD BLESS HIM FOR EVER ??
About Dr. Efkan Colpan, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1407092224
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colpan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colpan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colpan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colpan works at
Dr. Colpan has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colpan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Colpan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colpan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colpan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colpan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.