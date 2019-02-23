Dr. Vela Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efraim Vela Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Efraim Vela Jr, MD
Dr. Efraim Vela Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Vela Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Vela Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Dhr Health Women Institute - Gynecology Oncology2821 Michaelangelo Dr Ste 202, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-2465
-
2
Doctor's Hospital At Renaissance5501 S McColl Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 362-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vela Jr?
Excellent caregiver.Very concerned about his patients. Always strives to give his patients the very best.
About Dr. Efraim Vela Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1912079401
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vela Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vela Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vela Jr works at
Dr. Vela Jr has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vela Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vela Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vela Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vela Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vela Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.