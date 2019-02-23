Overview of Dr. Efraim Vela Jr, MD

Dr. Efraim Vela Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Vela Jr works at Dhr Health Women Institute - Gynecology Oncology in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.