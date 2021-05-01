Overview

Dr. Efrain Cubillo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Cubillo works at Pain Institute/Southern AZ in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.