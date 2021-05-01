Dr. Efrain Cubillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cubillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrain Cubillo, MD
Dr. Efrain Cubillo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (pisa) PC7140 E Rosewood St Ste 110, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 318-6035
Northwest Clinic4582 N 1st Ave Ste 170, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 318-6035
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Cubillo is without a doubt the best Doctor I have ever met. I had not walked standing straight for years. Dr. Cubillo's diagnose and treatment had me upright and pain-free... He is personable and caring.. Hands down Best Doctor!
About Dr. Efrain Cubillo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Cubillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cubillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cubillo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cubillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cubillo speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Cubillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cubillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cubillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cubillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.