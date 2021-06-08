Dr. Efrain Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrain Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Efrain Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane U/Jackson Meml Hosp
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Efrain H. Gonzalez M.D., P.A.11020 SW 88th St Ste 102C, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 703-6120Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The best cardiologist ever. He have been saving my life for nearly 15 years. The way he treat his patients and their family is A+ and his ethics and his knowledge is admirable and is more than a A+++. I respect and admire him as a profesional and as a beautiful human being
About Dr. Efrain Gonzalez, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German, Guarani and Spanish
- 1184687329
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U/Jackson Meml Hosp
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Cardiovascular Disease
