Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Finest Optical1717 Brown St Ste 3, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 261-7226
Texas Pain Management1501 N Mesa St Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 261-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So fortunate to have Dr. Rivera as a doctor. Not only is he a knowledgeable physician , he has en excellent bed side manner. I would recommend him to anyone who not only needs pain control but, would like to understand it. His office staff and nurses are wonderful and kind. Thank you Dr. Rivera for everything.
About Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780780858
Education & Certifications
- Solar Health Dallas Pain Management
- Texas Tech University Of School Of Medicine|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Texas Medical Center|Baylor College Of Medicne Affiliated Hospitals Texas Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.