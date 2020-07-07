Overview

Dr. Efrain Soto, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Soto works at Park Lakes Family Medicine in Friendswood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.