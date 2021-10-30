See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Folsom, CA
Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (112)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Gebremedhin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device Management Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Comp Choice
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Health Exchange
    • Healthcare USA
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • RockPort Health Care
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Viant
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 112 ratings
    Patient Ratings (112)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Amharic
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1649458803
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harbor Ucla Med Center Program/city Of Hope|Harbor UCLA Medical Center Program/City Of Hope
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Internship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
    • Overland Park Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebremedhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gebremedhin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gebremedhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gebremedhin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gebremedhin’s profile.

    Dr. Gebremedhin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebremedhin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    112 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebremedhin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebremedhin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebremedhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebremedhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

