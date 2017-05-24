Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Rosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM
Overview of Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM
Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. De La Rosa works at
Dr. De La Rosa's Office Locations
Dr. Efren Buff. De La Rosa Dpm PA114 W Castellano Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 849-7092
- 2 4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 544-0326
- 3 1387D George Dieter Dr Ste 102, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 532-3721
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. de la Rosa is a great doctor, I have been going for years, no problem, he does the same thing on my feet on every visit, I'm diabetic, I only pay my copay every time, my insurance pays the rest , but on my last visit 5/23/17 the ladies at the front charge almost $20.00 more, they told me I have to pay because the insurance doesn't pay all, I told them I never pay any additional money in all these years, they told me because the ladies who were there before were not doing their job
About Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1295846731
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. De La Rosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Rosa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De La Rosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Rosa has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Rosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Rosa speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Rosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Rosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Rosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Rosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.