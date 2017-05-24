Overview of Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM

Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. De La Rosa works at Dr. Efren Buff. De La Rosa Dpm PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.