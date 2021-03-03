Dr. Efren Moreno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moreno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efren Moreno, MD
Overview of Dr. Efren Moreno, MD
Dr. Efren Moreno, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno's Office Locations
- 1 6999 McPherson Rd Ste 110, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 722-8263
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring, put me at ease. He cared about me the patient. Put me in the right mind set, fir me to move forward.
About Dr. Efren Moreno, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moreno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moreno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moreno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moreno speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Moreno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreno.
