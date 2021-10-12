Dr. Efrossini Kolios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrossini Kolios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Efrossini Kolios, MD
Dr. Efrossini Kolios, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Ellis Hospital.
Dr. Kolios' Office Locations
Community Care Urology - Niskayuna2125 River Rd Ste 104, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 836-3600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I Winter in Florida. If I needed urological surgery again, I would fly North to have her do the work. That's how much trust and affection that she inspires in her patients. Doctor Kolios is a doctor who is a healer. That's her goal.
About Dr. Efrossini Kolios, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hsop
- Yale New Haven|Yale Nh Hosp
- Albany Med Coll
- Urology
