Overview of Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD

Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Papavassiliou works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.