Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD
Overview of Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD
Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Spinos' Office Locations
1
Cjw Medical Center1401 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-8806
2
Radiology Associates Of Richmond2602 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Directions (804) 272-8806
3
Richmond Vascular Center173 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Directions (804) 864-8346
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Graysch Med
- Bowman Gray School Med
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spinos accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spinos speaks Greek.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinos.
