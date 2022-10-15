See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Glen Ridge, NJ
Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.7 (47)
Map Pin Small Glen Ridge, NJ
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD

Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.

Dr. Daniskas works at Mountainside Medical Group in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Partial Lung Collapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Daniskas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mountainside Medical Group
    311 Bay Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 746-7474

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 15, 2022
    I have been a patient of this practice since 1973 and am completely confident in the care I have received. Dr. Daniskas is very thorough and caring.
    Ilene DeMaio — Oct 15, 2022
    About Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689668683
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniskas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daniskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daniskas works at Mountainside Medical Group in Glen Ridge, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Daniskas’s profile.

    Dr. Daniskas has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniskas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniskas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

