Dr. Daniskas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD
Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD is a Pulmonologist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Daniskas works at
Dr. Daniskas' Office Locations
-
1
Mountainside Medical Group311 Bay Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 746-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daniskas?
I have been a patient of this practice since 1973 and am completely confident in the care I have received. Dr. Daniskas is very thorough and caring.
About Dr. Efthymios Daniskas, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 46 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1689668683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniskas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniskas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniskas works at
Dr. Daniskas has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daniskas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daniskas speaks Greek.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniskas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniskas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daniskas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daniskas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.