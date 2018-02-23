See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD

Internal Medicine
2.2 (44)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD

Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Refugio County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Miranda works at EGBERT MIRANDA MD FACE in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miranda's Office Locations

    Egbert Miranda MD
    5934 S Staples St Ste 205, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-5520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Refugio County Memorial Hospital

Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Diabetic Foot Exam
Diabetes Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Diabetic Foot Exam

Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Feb 23, 2018
    Dr. Miranda is a professional and knowledgeable physician, He treated me for my thyroid. I am so grateful for his expertise. I feel like I can finally get back to living a normal life. The staff is attentive, courteous and always greeting patients with smiles. They provide a warm atmosphere and made me feel very comfortable. I would recommend Dr. Miranda to everyone.
    Angela in Corpus christi — Feb 23, 2018
    About Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093785230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medical
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miranda works at EGBERT MIRANDA MD FACE in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Miranda’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

