Overview

Dr. Eghierhua Ugheoke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Ugheoke works at Associates In Gastroenterology, PC in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.