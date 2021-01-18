Dr. Eghierhua Ugheoke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ugheoke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eghierhua Ugheoke, MD
Overview
Dr. Eghierhua Ugheoke, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Ugheoke works at
Locations
Associates in Gastroenterology PC809 Shoney Dr SW Ste 202, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 883-0098
Crestwood Medical Center1 Hospital Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 880-4300
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-8906MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-8050
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ugheoke, Is a great doctor. He put me at ease about my condition.
About Dr. Eghierhua Ugheoke, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Ibadan / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ugheoke has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugheoke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ugheoke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ugheoke has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastric Ulcer and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ugheoke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugheoke. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugheoke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ugheoke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ugheoke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.