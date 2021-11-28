Dr. Egils Bogdanovics, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogdanovics is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Egils Bogdanovics, MD
Dr. Egils Bogdanovics, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group780 Litchfield St Ste 200, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-2198
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bogdanovics treated myself and members of our family. And we have been going to him for years. He is a fantastic Doctor who cares deeply about all of us.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Conn
- St. George's University School Of Medicine
Dr. Bogdanovics has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogdanovics accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogdanovics has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogdanovics works at
Dr. Bogdanovics has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogdanovics on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogdanovics. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogdanovics.
