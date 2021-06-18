See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Morgantown, WV
Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (38)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shames Med Sch and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.

Dr. Akkary works at Akkary Surgery Center, Morgantown, WV in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Akkary Surgery Center
    1100 Fort Pierpont Dr Ste 101, Morgantown, WV 26508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 983-8084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akkary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Akkary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Akkary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Akkary works at Akkary Surgery Center, Morgantown, WV in Morgantown, WV. View the full address on Dr. Akkary’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Akkary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akkary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akkary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akkary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

