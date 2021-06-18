Overview

Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shames Med Sch and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Akkary works at Akkary Surgery Center, Morgantown, WV in Morgantown, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.