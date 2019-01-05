Overview

Dr. Ehab Hassanain, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Hassanain works at Long Island Medical of Amityville in Lindenhurst, NY with other offices in Amityville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.