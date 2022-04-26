Overview of Dr. Ehab Mady, DO

Dr. Ehab Mady, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Mady works at ORANGE COAST MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.