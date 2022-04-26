See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fountain Valley, CA
Dr. Ehab Mady, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ehab Mady, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ehab Mady, DO

Dr. Ehab Mady, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Mady works at ORANGE COAST MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER in Fountain Valley, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Ramin Alizadeh, MD
4.3 (12)
View Profile

Dr. Mady's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center
    9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 378-7572
  2. 2
    Coastal Vascular Medicine
    351 Hospital Rd Ste 401, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 631-6002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Sclerotherapy
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Combined Decongestive Therapy (CDT) for Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Fibromuscular Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mady?

    Apr 26, 2022
    After a quiet intake by The Mady Team, The goo Dr. made his visit with astute interest and action so successful was his treatment and talk that within a few days and several return visits his Medical style and technique was a success.
    court deGrandcourt — Apr 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ehab Mady, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ehab Mady, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mady to family and friends

    Dr. Mady's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mady

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ehab Mady, DO.

    About Dr. Ehab Mady, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265600795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehab Mady, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ehab Mady, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.