Dr. Ehab Mady, DO
Dr. Ehab Mady, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center9920 TALBERT AVE, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 378-7572
Coastal Vascular Medicine351 Hospital Rd Ste 401, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 631-6002
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Greater Newport Physicians
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
After a quiet intake by The Mady Team, The goo Dr. made his visit with astute interest and action so successful was his treatment and talk that within a few days and several return visits his Medical style and technique was a success.
About Dr. Ehab Mady, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1265600795
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Internal Medicine
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mady has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mady speaks Arabic.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mady. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.