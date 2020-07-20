Overview of Dr. Ehab Michael, MD

Dr. Ehab Michael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Millennium Physician Group in Naples, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.