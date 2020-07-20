Dr. Ehab Michael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehab Michael, MD
Overview of Dr. Ehab Michael, MD
Dr. Ehab Michael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael's Office Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-6037Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Millennium Physician Group5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 250, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 552-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michael?
Great doctor really listens to the patient and is proactive in your health with ordering labwork,x rays,colonoscopy, etc. Truly a doctor who cares about his patients!
About Dr. Ehab Michael, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710929757
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael works at
Dr. Michael speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Michael. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michael.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michael, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michael appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.