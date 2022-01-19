Dr. Ehab Sargious, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sargious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehab Sargious, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ehab Sargious, MD
Dr. Ehab Sargious, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warren, OH.
Dr. Sargious works at
Dr. Sargious' Office Locations
Ehab Sargious M.d. Inc.2000 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 393-5566
Trumbull Regional Medical Center1350 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 841-9011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband & I have both been patients of Dr Sargious for many years. I can't believe the negative reviews I'm seeing on here. The doctor may not always say what you want to hear, but he provides excellent care. Hubby & I have a beautiful family and a wonderful life, mostly due to the care provided by Dr Sargious! We are forever grateful!
About Dr. Ehab Sargious, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
