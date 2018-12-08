Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD
Overview of Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD
Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD.
Dr. Shalaby's Office Locations
Ehab Shalaby, MD PA324 E Antietam St Ste 306A, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (240) 469-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Northwest Hospital Center
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Maryland pain and spine associates. Dr. Shalaby and his staff are wonderful. absolutely love Nikki and Dr Shalaby! I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else to manage my pain. He will sit with you and he will talk to you and he will make sure that you’re happy with your appointment before he walks out that door.
About Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, Arabic, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
