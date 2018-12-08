See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Hagerstown, MD
Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD

Pain Medicine
2.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD

Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. 

Dr. Shalaby works at Maryland Pain & Spine Assocs in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Shalaby's Office Locations

    Ehab Shalaby, MD PA
    324 E Antietam St Ste 306A, Hagerstown, MD 21740 (240) 469-3002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Meritus Medical Center
  Northwest Hospital Center
  Sinai Hospital of Baltimore
  University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    MultiPlan
    Priority Partners
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Dec 08, 2018
    I would definitely recommend Maryland pain and spine associates. Dr. Shalaby and his staff are wonderful. absolutely love Nikki and Dr Shalaby! I wouldn't want to go anywhere else to manage my pain. He will sit with you and he will talk to you and he will make sure that you're happy with your appointment before he walks out that door.
    Dawn Green in Hagerstown , MD — Dec 08, 2018
    About Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD

    Pain Medicine
    English, Arabic, Arabic, German and Spanish
    1619924586
    Education & Certifications

    SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
    Kasr Alainy / Cairo University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shalaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shalaby has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shalaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shalaby works at Maryland Pain & Spine Assocs in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Shalaby's profile.

    Dr. Shalaby has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shalaby on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shalaby speaks Arabic, Arabic, German and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shalaby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shalaby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shalaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shalaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

