Dr. Ehab Shalaby, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hagerstown, MD.



Dr. Shalaby works at Maryland Pain & Spine Assocs in Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.