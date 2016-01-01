Overview of Dr. Ehimare Akhabue, MD

Dr. Ehimare Akhabue, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Akhabue works at NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.