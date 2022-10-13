Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD
Overview
Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Scripps Green Hospital.
Locations
California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening LLC7121 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 299-9395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was really hard working and helped answer all my questions. The procedure went really smoothly as well and I recovered quickly.
About Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Scripps Green Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
