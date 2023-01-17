Dr. Ehsan Esmaeili, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esmaeili is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehsan Esmaeili, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University Of Antigua / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Esmaeili's Office Locations
South Florida Hand1905 Clint Moore Rd Ste 105, Boca Raton, FL 33496 Directions (561) 241-4758Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was truly impressed with the service and care I received. My experience exceeded all expectations. They have a wonderful doctor and team. I highly recommend them to anyone in need.
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Faroese
- 1073712071
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- American University Of Antigua / College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Esmaeili has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esmaeili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esmaeili has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esmaeili has seen patients for Trigger Finger, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esmaeili on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Esmaeili speaks Faroese.
250 patients have reviewed Dr. Esmaeili. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esmaeili.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esmaeili, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esmaeili appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.