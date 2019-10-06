Overview

Dr. Ehsan Ghods, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Ghods works at NorthBay Center for Primary Care in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.