Overview

Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hadi works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.