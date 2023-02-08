Overview of Dr. Ehsan Saadat, MD

Dr. Ehsan Saadat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from UC San Francisco Sch Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Saadat works at Orange Orthopedic Medical Group in Orange, CA with other offices in Atlanta, GA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Limb Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.