Dr. Ehsan Saadat, MD
Dr. Ehsan Saadat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from UC San Francisco Sch Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Lars Anker M.d. A Medical Corp.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 410, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 538-8549
- 2 57 Executive Park South NE # Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-6970
Cedars-Sinai Spine Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-7330Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Saadat is actually my wife's doctor. When an MRI of my lumbar region showed something requiring follow up, reached out to his office as he had inspired a lot of trust in my wife . Within a couple of days, I had a tele-health call where he suggested that I needed to see a neurosurgeon. Then he took it upon himself to discuss the MRI with a colleague in the Cedars Sinai neurology department, and I received a follow up email from him late Sunday night telling me that he had discussed it with his colleague and I should follow up with him. If only all our physicians could have such a service mindset. Thank you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1972899433
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- UC San Francisco Sch Med
- Uc Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
