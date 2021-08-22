See All Ophthalmologists in San Pedro, CA
Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD

Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Saddleback Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Sadri works at Ehsan Sadri, MD in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sadri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Pedro
    1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 359-1290
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    J R Betson MD Inc
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 324, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 528-3608
  3. 3
    Visionary Eye Institute
    1010 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 528-3608

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Los Alamitos Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Keratitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Keratitis
Dry Eyes
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Access Care
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Greater Newport Physicians
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Regal Medical Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    Aug 22, 2021
    Great result with my Cataract surgery. Dr. Sadri made a recommendation for a lens that he had the most success with which turned out great. Also added stents to reduce pressure due to glaucoma. The surgery went smooth and I experienced zero pain.
    Ashish — Aug 22, 2021
    About Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114025780
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of California, Davis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sadri speaks Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

